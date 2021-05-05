SMART Transit to reinstitute fare collection in July
SMART Transit announced Monday it will resume fare collection starting July 6 for all services.
Token and pass prices are as follows:
Monthly bus passes
• Monthly deviated route pass: adult, $35
• Monthly deviated route pass: senior/student $30
* Prorated amount for passes purchased on 15th (or later) of each month
Tokens
Student: $1
Deviated route: $2
Demand response: $2.50
Demand response county: $3
** County wide service — outside city limits
Austin-Albert Lea Shuttle: $3.50
Mankato Circle Run (Waseca): $4.50
* Children five and under will remain free of charge with paid adult
Questions, comments or concerns about any of services may be directed through 1-855-SMART-B1 (1-855-762-7821) or SmartService@CedarValleyServices.org.