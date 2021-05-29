expand
May 28, 2021

Slim Your Screen Time Challenge to begin June 1

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time for many. Thankfully, digital tools have allowed many people to work remotely, participate in school from home and maintain personal connections virtually. It’s easy to understand why people are on their devices perhaps more now than ever. Unfortunately, spending too much time on screens can have negative health effects, according to a press release from Mayo Clinic Health System.

As summer approaches, why not choose to make the most of it by living life fully — present and in the moment — when you don’t need to be online? Join Mayo Clinic Health System for a free virtual challenge to reduce your screen time so you can play, explore and connect more.

How it works:

The challenge runs June 1–July 31. Complete 30 or more activities from the list of over 100 ideas. Complete them when it works best for your schedule, and check completed activities off the provided checklist for a fun way to track your progress. Ensure you follow COVID-19 safety recommendations when completing activities.

Registrants will receive three emails along the way:

A welcome email will include the free printable and interactive digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content.

A midpoint email will include bonus activities and motivational content.

A final email will include a survey to help Mayo Clinic Health System evaluate the program.

Participate on your own, or with family, friends or a group of students. Sign up for the challenge by Monday.

