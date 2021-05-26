expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Showing the community the love of Christ

By Tyler Julson

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Shinefest’s neighborhood impact projects return

After being forced to take last summer off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinefest is back this week, helping local residents with household projects around the Valley Park neighborhood.

“I love that we are making a difference in a neighborhood in Albert Lea,” said project leader and volunteer Jan Sease. “It’s very community-oriented. It’s very people-oriented. It makes me happy when I can do things for people, especially people in need. You see that joy and it is so infectious and addicting.”

Starting Monday evening and continuing each night through Thursday, Shinefest is organized by numerous religious organizations in the local communities. The group usually helps one neighborhood and changes neighborhoods every year.

While the number of projects was lower this year, volunteers of all ages showed up to help members of the neighborhood with small home maintenance and repairs, yard work and landscaping, general cleanup, painting and staining and other small projects.

David Vanderploeg, who serves on the Shinefest leadership team, said it’s about showing the community the love of Jesus Christ.

“Shinefest consists of about 15, 16 churches,” Vanderploeg said. “That faith community is reaching out to the greater community to show the love of Christ. We try to focus that all in one week — then hopefully the volunteers and people that work on it, we can show them that this is something they can take back and do with their individual churches.”

In most years Shinefest has about 30 volunteers each night to work on the various projects. Vanderploeg estimated that number might be down a little this year, but the work will be done nonetheless.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Editorial Roundup: Give IRS the tools to catch those who cheat

Showing the community the love of Christ

Al Batt: I do all my own stunts

My Point of View: Democrats played key role in virus effects on small business

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

News

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

News

Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

Health Updates

Vaccination pace back above 40,000 shots a day

News

Hundreds rally in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd, push for reforms

Cops, Courts & Fires

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault