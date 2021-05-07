expand
May 8, 2021

Scoreboard May 7

By Staff Reports

Published 4:41 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Prep schedule

Today

Baseball: Madelia at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 11 a.m.

United South Central at Bethlehem Academy, 11 a.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Faribault, noon (double header)

St. Clair at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 10 a.m.

Cannon Falls at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 1 p.m.

Boys golf: Albert Lea and United South Central at Blue Earth Area, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Baseball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Maple River at NRHEG, 5 p.m.

Softball: NRHEG at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: United South Central and NRHEG at Maple River, 4 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 10 a.m. (conference)

Lake Mills at home, 10 a.m. (conference)

Girls golf: Northwood-Kensett at home, 10 a.m. (conference)

Lake Mills at Garner, 10 a.m. (conference)

Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Hayfield at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Randolph at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Rochester Mayo at Albert Lea, 5 p.m.

United South Central at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Kenyon Wanamingo at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Randolph at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Alden-Conger at Madelia, noon

NRHEG and United South Central at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Glenville-Emmons at Northwood-Kensett, 4:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 2:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Albert Lea at home, Wedgewood Cove, 2:30 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: United South Central at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Albert Lea at Rochester Century, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Albert Lea at Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Albert Lea at Waseca, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Baseball

Hayfield 14, NRHEG 2

NR  010 10 — 2

HF  305 6X — 14

NRHEG pitching: Kordell Schlaak 3.0 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Alex Dobberstein 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 SO

NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1-2, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1-2, 1 BB; Clay Stenzel 1 R, 1 BB; Kordell Schlaak 1-2; Nick Staloch 1-1, 1 R, 1 BB; Alex Dobberstein 0-2; Walker Thompson 0-2; Ben Schoenrock 0-2; Jack Olson 0-1

Girls golf

United South Central and NRHEG at Maple River (6 teams)

1. Blooming Prairie 215

2. United South Central 238

3. NRHEG 264

Boys tennis

Rochester John Marshall 5,
Albert Lea 2

Singles

1. Marko Jokic (JM) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-0, 6-1

2. Milan Lecic (JM) def. Shine Thu, 6-2, 6-1

3. Nathan Moos (JM) def. Jack Doppelhammer, 6-2, 6-0

4. Dylan Carlson (AL) def. Philip Dahlen, 6-7, 6-4, 10-7

Doubles

1. Alex Younk/Zachary Moos (JM) def. Jamison Trutwin/Alex Olson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Riley Hillesheim/Danny Joey Garcia (JM) def. William Isaacson/Adam Semple, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10

3. Gurang Dual/Jadon Betz (AL) def. James Price/Ben Hull, 7-6, 7-6

Tuesday’s results

Baseball

Mankato East 5, Albert Lea 4

AL  001 000 3 — 4

ME  100 011 2 — 5

Albert Lea pitching: Carter Miller 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Trevor Ball 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 SO; Jack Jellinger 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Albert Lea hitting: Brennan Bakken 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Trevor Ball 0-3, 1 BB; Jack Jellinger 3-4, 3 RBI; Blake Ulve 0-4; Caden Jensen 0-3; Cam Davis 0-3; Cody Yokiel 0-3; Ethan Ball 0-2; Joey Flores 1-1, 1 R; Carter Miller 0-1, 2 R, 2 BB

NRHEG 10, Bethlehem Academy 0 (5 innings)

BA  000 00 — 0

NR  102 43 — 10

NRHEG pitching: Andrew Phillips 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO; Daxter Lee 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO, 0 BB

NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 3-4, 4 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Clay Stenzel 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Kordell Schlaak 0-3; Nick Staloch 2-3, 1 RBI; Alex Dobberstein 1-2, 1 RBI; Walker Thompson 0-3; Ben Schoenrock 0-2, 1 BB; Ethan Thompson 0-1, 1 R, 1 BB

Softball

Southland 7, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 2

ACGE  000 110 0 — 2

SOUT  202  030 X — 7

