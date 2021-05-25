Ronald “Ron” Johnson, age 64, of Geneva, passed away on May 23, 2021.

Ron is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Jolee; children, Amy Svoboda and Josh (Amanda) Johnson; grandchildren, Gadge, Graci, Kaleb, Jozie and Lillian; mother, Inez; siblings, Rick (Becki), Ryan, Rollie (Cheryl), LuAnn (Brad) Prescher, and Ross “Poke”; uncle, Don (Gail) Johnson; mother and father-in-law, Don and LaVonna Ruhl; brother-in-laws, Jim (Diane) Butler, Jerry (Le) Butler, John (Ellen) Butler, and Joel Butler; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and also, his special neighborhood buddy, Bentley.

Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his 5 grandchildren, they were his world. Every summer, he looked forward to going out to the cabin and getting to be outdoors with them. He loved to hunt, fish, weld, and he could fix just about anything. Ron enjoyed working at Wenger and Oswald Fishing before his health prevented him from work. Ron was passionate about helping others. He often volunteered at local community events and organizations such as Meals on Wheels. He had a great sense of humor will be missed by his many friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Gerald Johnson; brother, Roger; father-in-law, Gerald Butler; and son-in-law, Marshall Svoboda.

Visitation 12-2 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Vibrant Life Church, Ellendale, MN with service starting at 2PM.