expand
Ad Spot

May 24, 2021

Ronald “Ron” Johnson

By Submitted

Published 8:37 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Ronald “Ron” Johnson, age 64, of Geneva, passed away on May 23, 2021.

Ronald “Ron” Johnson

Ron is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Jolee; children, Amy Svoboda and Josh (Amanda) Johnson; grandchildren, Gadge, Graci, Kaleb, Jozie and Lillian; mother, Inez; siblings, Rick (Becki), Ryan, Rollie (Cheryl), LuAnn (Brad) Prescher, and Ross “Poke”; uncle, Don (Gail) Johnson; mother and father-in-law, Don and LaVonna Ruhl; brother-in-laws, Jim (Diane) Butler, Jerry (Le) Butler, John (Ellen) Butler, and Joel Butler; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and also, his special neighborhood buddy, Bentley.

Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his 5 grandchildren, they were his world. Every summer, he looked forward to going out to the cabin and getting to be outdoors with them. He loved to hunt, fish, weld, and he could fix just about anything. Ron enjoyed working at Wenger and Oswald Fishing before his health prevented him from work. Ron was passionate about helping others. He often volunteered at local community events and organizations such as Meals on Wheels. He had a great sense of humor will be missed by his many friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Gerald Johnson; brother, Roger; father-in-law, Gerald Butler; and son-in-law, Marshall Svoboda.

Visitation 12-2 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Vibrant Life Church, Ellendale, MN with service starting at 2PM.

More News

Arnold G. Peterson

Daryl & Helen Cornick

Ronald “Ron” Johnson

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

Health Updates

Vaccination pace back above 40,000 shots a day

News

Hundreds rally in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd, push for reforms

Cops, Courts & Fires

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

News

Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

Education

‘Make a difference’

Arts & Culture

First Lutheran Church pastor retiring after more than 18 years

Health Updates

Children ages 12 to 15 now in line to get COVID-19 vaccines

News

A.L. native named superintendent in Oregon

News

Donating back to the county DFL Party

Education

Administator’s Corner: A safe school year and hope for the coming year

Education

Voluntary pre-K star classes

News

A-C supermileage team finds success in challenge

News

SEMAC announces 2 calls for upcoming grant proposals

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Clarks Grove farmer given district recognition

News

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Wright’s death

News

Jobs recovery slows, yet hiring picks up in Minnesota

Health Updates

New COVID death reported in Freeborn County

News

2021 Freeborn County Fair entertainment announced

Health Updates

Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants