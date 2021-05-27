expand
Ad Spot

May 28, 2021

Roger L. Bailey

By Submitted

Published 6:25 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Roger Luverne Bailey, loving husband, and father of four children, passed away at the age of 93.

Roger L. Bailey

Roger was born on March 12, 1928, in Glenville, MN to Howard and Minnie (Johnson) Bailey. He attended the Glenville and Albert Lea schools. At the age of 17, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific at the end of WWII. He returned to graduate with the Albert Lea class of 1947. Roger met his wife, Lois Heegard, in high school, and they were married on March 21, 1948. Roger worked various jobs that included Sorensen Brother’s Construction, Standard Oil bulk delivery, and Bailey’s Standard Service in Albert Lea.

Roger and Lois enjoyed 10 years of winters in Mesa, AZ, and 38 years of summers at their cabin on Lake Belle Taine in Nevis, MN. Roger’s caring personality was evident by many acts of kindness and his service to the community. He was a Boy Scout leader and a member of the Glenville Boosters, volunteer fire department, city council, American Legion, and the Albert Lea Elks. Roger’s interests included trapshooting, fishing, woodworking, and being a devoted friend to the many dogs he owned. He also enjoyed participating in the World War II Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2009.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Melvin Bailey; and his grandson, Jesse Sherman.

He is survived by his wife; his four children: Rebecca (Lowell) Schuhmacher, Carol (Ken) Sherman, JoEllen Bailey (Andrea Dutcher), and Kevin Bailey (Ken Kieffer); seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Donna (Melvin) Bailey, and his brother-in-law, Howard Petersen (Delores Heegard).

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Glenville with Pastor David Engen officiating. Time for visitation will take place one hour before services. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask within the church. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville.

The family is grateful to the staff at Good Samaritan and Mayo Hospice for their loving care of Roger. Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church of Glenville or Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice of Albert Lea.

More News

Minnesota State Fair disbands its police as reopening approaches

Roger L. Bailey

AC/GE beats Schaeffer Academy in 4 innings

C-squad finishes 8-7

News

Minnesota State Fair disbands its police as reopening approaches

News

US jobless claims fall to 406,000, a new pandemic low

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

News

Many COVID-19 restrictions ending, not eviction moratorium

News

Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

Health Updates

Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man sentenced to prison in head-on crash

Health Updates

Patients now permitted two visitors at Mayo Clinic Health System locations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Package reported stolen and other reports

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea