Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house on June 3 to learn about a planned project to make improvements to U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea.
Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and provide information from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea, 2200 Riverland Drive. The event will be held in the main entry/lounge area.
For anyone who is unable to attend the open house and would like to hear information about the project, there will be a recording of the project team sharing details on the project website by mid-June. Also on the website, there is a comment form that can be used to ask questions or provide feedback to the project team.
Construction is scheduled for 2022 and planned work includes the following:
- Reconstruct Highway 65 from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River Bridge
- Reduce flood events
- Repave Highway 65 from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Avenue
- Reduce serious right-angle crashes with intersection modifications, including the installation of two RCIs, from Garfield to Prospect Avenue
- Make ADA and safety improvements including construction of new sidewalks and median refuges
- Install new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue
- Install new lighting
People can stay connected with the project by signing up for email updates and through the project website. Information will also be shared on the MnDOT/Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.