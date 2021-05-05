expand
May 5, 2021

Marion Ross smiles with delight during the dedication of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in June 2008. Tribune file photo

Public invited to street renaming in honor of Marion Ross

By Staff Reports

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The public is invited to attend a street renaming ceremony Thursday afternoon on the north side of the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

In anticipation of the new Marion Ross bronze statue being unveiled July 2, Water Street in the block next to the theater will be renamed as Marion Ross Street.

Ross, who grew up in Albert Lea and calls it her hometown, is known for her role as Mrs. Cunningham in “Happy Days,” along with other roles on “Gilmore Girls,” “SpongeBob Square Pants,” “Life with Father” and others.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. is expected to read a proclamation at this week’s ceremony, and people from the statue fundraising committee will also say a few words.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

