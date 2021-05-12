expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
May 12, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Letter: Return to routine preventative appointments
Poll results: “Do you agree with the decision of Facebook’s oversight board to uphold the ban of former President Donald Trump from the platform?”
By
Staff Reports
Email the author
Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021
More News
Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate
Albert Lea to host FCA junior sports camp in June
Rebels lose to Vikings at home
Albert Lea girls’ golf takes second in home triangular
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice
My Point of View: Who have really been the elitists the last few years?
Ask a Trooper: What to do when you move to Minnesota
Al Batt: Look at you over there, being all smart and stuff
Sarah Stultz: Flamingos bring smiles, raise awareness
Latest Sports
Albert Lea to host FCA junior sports camp in June
Rebels lose to Vikings at home
Albert Lea girls’ golf takes second in home triangular
NRHEG extends streak to 2 games; moves to 5-6
Albert Lea football honors award winners
Latest Stories
Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate
Albert Lea to host FCA junior sports camp in June
Rebels lose to Vikings at home
Albert Lea girls’ golf takes second in home triangular
Editorial: Honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice
Latest Style
Robin Gudal: May you have a year of the Lord’s favor
This Week in History: Former sheriff dies at Naeve Hospital at 85
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Always practice the Golden Rule
Back on the stage
A trendy, edible gift for Mother’s Day
Latest Business
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota
‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’
Helping clients look and feel their best
Latest Local News
Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate
Freeborn County Communities Foundation accepting grant applications through end of May
Sprucing up the St. John’s campus
Alpha Orthodontics powered by Smile Doctors announces Rockstar Teacher Contest winner
Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
News
Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate
News
Freeborn County Communities Foundation accepting grant applications through end of May
News
Sprucing up the St. John’s campus
News
Alpha Orthodontics powered by Smile Doctors announces Rockstar Teacher Contest winner
Education
Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors
News
Area women recently recognized as Eagles
News
Gardening items donated
Education
ALC Standout Student
News
Council votes to withdraw the city’s contested case with MPCA
Cops, Courts & Fires
Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing
News
US job openings soar to highest level on record
Health Updates
COVID-19 update: 1st day in 6 months with no new cases in county
News
Anglers should prepare for cold water during fishing opener
Cops, Courts & Fires
Vehicle reported stolen and other reports
News
Prospects of on-time finish for Legislature dim
News
Minnesota to get $200M more than expected in federal aid
Health Updates
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Cops, Courts & Fires
Vehicle drives through window of Art Center
Cops, Courts & Fires
Break-ins reported, items taken and other reports
News
Freeborn County Fair is back on
Health Updates
Vaccination pace continues to fall
Health Updates
Minnesota health officials get creative with vaccinations
News
Minnesota Legislature faces tough budget talks in week ahead
News
Big Minnesota Lottery winners will get to keep names private
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune