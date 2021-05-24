Penny A. Purdie

Penny Ann Purdie passed away unexpectedly on May 10th, 2021 she was 67 years old. Family will hold a memorial in New Richland, MN at a later date. Penny was born in Wells, MN on September 17th, 1953 to Marge Krause. They moved to New Richland, MN where she graduated in 1971. In 1973 she welcomed son Jason Skelton. Four years later she welcomed son P.J. Skelton. Penny enjoyed watching her children play baseball, softball and football. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. In her spare time she enjoyed reading People Magazine and the Soap Opera Digest. She also enjoyed playing games on her laptop. Her happiest moments were when she was with her three grandsons. They always brought a smile to her face. Penny is survived by her son Jason (Terina) Skelton, three grandchildren: Anthony, Espn and Nole, sister Becky (Harry) Kruse, brother Eric Purdie and many other relatives and friends. Penny is preceded in death by her loving son P.J., grandma (great grandma) and mother (grandma) Marge. In lieu of flowers donate to the brain cancer foundation in memory of P.J. or donate a meal to Red Leaf Café in memorial of Penny.