June 1, 2021

Peacocks reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 12:04 pm Monday, May 31, 2021

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:19 p.m. Friday of four peacocks that were reported stolen overnight at 12053 800th Ave., Glenville.
Police received a report at 11:23 a.m. Friday of a cell phone that was taken at 201 E. Front St.
A cash box was reported stolen at 11:26 a.m. Friday at 129 Columbus Ave.
Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Saturday of stolen firewood at 409 E. Eighth St.
Police received a report at 11:47 a.m. Sunday of mail that was reported stolen from 1206 Southview Lane.
Police received a report at 9:28 a.m. Monday of a wallet that had been stolen on Saturday in Albert Lea.

Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 2:47 p.m. that a check had been fraudulently cashed at 122 E. Main St.

2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Delfino Gustavo Ambri Bererra on a warrant at 5:20 p.m. Friday at 914 Valley Ave.
Police arrested Shepperd Robins-Priestley, 29, on an out of county warrant, driving after revocation and illegal use of license plates after a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Ninth Street and U.S. Highway 69.

1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Rogelio Melendez for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Front Street.

1 arrested for drug possession
Police arrested Kathlen May Lindo for fifth-degree possession and suspected second-degree driving while intoxicated pending a blood draw after a traffic stop at 7:37 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Newton Avenue and East Third Street.

Break-in reported
Deputies received a report at 2:31 p.m. Friday of a break-in at 71150 225th St., Albert Lea, that had occurred within the last 24 hours. Tools and fishing tackle were reported taken from the shed.

2 cited after traffic stop
Police cited Justine Kay Nelson, 27, and Ashley Rose Thompson, 28, for possession of a legend drug after a traffic stop at 12:16 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Avenue.

Injury crash reported
An injury crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Friday at 740th Avenue and 240th Street. More information was not immediately available.

 

