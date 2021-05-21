expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Pamela Joyce Marable

By Submitted

Published 4:04 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

On January 30, 2021, my loving wife of 50 years, joined our three sons in Heaven. Pamela went through many surgeries and I believe this last one was too much for her body to recover. Her sons Simeon-David dePaul, Daniel-Dale Christopher and Jason-Andrew Bartley are at Heaven’s gateway reaching out to their ‘Loving Mother’.

Pamela grew up in Albert Lea MN, graduated from Albert Lea High school in 1969. On June 1st of 1969 she married the love of her life, Simeon-David Marable at the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, telling stories about her childhood and fond memories with her sisters and brother, bargain shopping, enjoying lunch with her gal pals (the “Lunch Bunch”) and watching her grandchildren grow into young adults, acting in school plays and concerts, and ball games. She was always their biggest supporter and cheerleader.

Pam is preceded in death by her siblings, Sandy Bertzyk and Eric Sorenson, and her parents, Joan and Dale Sorenson.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Simeon David, son, Benjamin-Arthur Kurtis (Erin), daughter JoAnna Lee (Joe), her grandchildren, Timothy, Ashley, Kiara, Keri, Christian, Cameron, Jasmin, Daniel and Julianna; sister, Martha Beighley.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

Always in my heart and loving memories,

Dave

More News

Letter: Pipelines proven to be safer

A.L. native named superintendent in Oregon

Donating back to the county DFL Party

Administator’s Corner: A safe school year and hope for the coming year

News

A.L. native named superintendent in Oregon

News

Donating back to the county DFL Party

Education

Administator’s Corner: A safe school year and hope for the coming year

Education

Voluntary pre-K star classes

News

A-C supermileage team finds success in challenge

News

SEMAC announces 2 calls for upcoming grant proposals

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Clarks Grove farmer given district recognition

News

George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Wright’s death

News

Jobs recovery slows, yet hiring picks up in Minnesota

Health Updates

New COVID death reported in Freeborn County

News

2021 Freeborn County Fair entertainment announced

Health Updates

Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants

News

White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage

News

Volunteers needed for Shinefest neighborhood improvement projects

News

Union Pacific train line back up and running; pH levels improving in Goose Lake and surrounding area

Cops, Courts & Fires

St. Paul man killed in crash on I-35

News

US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in vaccination clinic happening Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

American Pickers returning to Minnesota in July

News

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

Education

‘We’re still in the storm’: Minnesota students struggle with mental health