ORD 21-058

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 21-058

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 4 – ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On April 26, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Chapter 4, Alcohol Beverages, and Sections 4.001 through 4.125, of the Code of Ordinances, City of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

The city is permitted to issue liquor licenses, upon approval by the State, and regulate the on-sale and off-sale of alcohol pursuant to Minnesota Statute. The city’s ordinance regarding alcoholic beverages has been amended to ensure the definitions and licensing regulations are consistent with state statute.

The City in Sec. 4.001 – Definitions; expanded and clarified definitions related to alcohol.

Under Sec. 4.042 Premises licensed – on-sale licenses; has been amended to “council may authorize an on-sale 3.2% malt liquor and intoxicating liquor licensee to dispense intoxicating liquor at a convention, banquet, conference, meeting or social affair conducted on City Property.”

Sec. 4.075 and Sec. 4.076 changes the language from “beer” to 3.2% malt liquor or intoxicating liquor.

The purpose of Sec. 4.077 defines the meaning of a Temporary On-Sale License.

Sec. 4.078 and 4.079 are new sections added to the ordinance for clarity.

Sec. 4.080, subd. 4; amends the hours and days of sale for off-Sale businesses to “no sale of intoxicating liquor may be made by an off-sale licensee: before 8:00 a.m. or after 10:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 26th day of April, 2021

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 26th day of April, 2021. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 2021

ORD 21-058