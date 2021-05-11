NRHEG extends streak to 2 games; moves to 5-6

Despite giving up four runs in the fourth inning, the NRHEG baseball team held on to beat Maple River 8-4 in their meeting Monday night.

The Panthers wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard as Andrew Phillips was walked in the lead off position. Phillips moved around the bases by stealing second, moving to third on a passed ball, and then scoring on another passed ball.

NRHEG added another four runs in the bottom of the third inning when Phillips and Daxter Lee scored on two more passed balls. Clay Stenzel scored on an error and Nick Stalloch scored on a single hit by Alex Dobberstein.

The Panthers led 5-0 at the start of the fourth inning, but the Eagles narrowed the gap by quickly scoring four runs. The Eagles used three singles, a double and a walk to score the runs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dobbertein extended the lead by hitting a single that brought in Kordell Schlaak, making the score 6-4. Then in the sixth inning, the Panthers put all doubts to rest by scoring another two runs, as George Roessler scored on yet another passed ball and Lee scored on an error.

Schlaak started on the mound for the Panthers and pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out five and walking four. Phillips came in for the save and pitched .1 innings, allowing no runs on no hits.

The Panthers climb to 5-6 on the season and will be back on the diamond Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Tigers of Medford.