expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

NRHEG clay target team kicks off spring season

By Staff Reports

Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

In what continues to remain a world dominated by a pandemic, the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League has once again set up a modified schedule for all high school trap shooting teams. 

Rather than the traditional competitive shoot each week, all teams have the option and flexibility to shoot their rounds however works for their situations as long as they have five weeks worth of scores to turn in by May 22. 

The flexibility is great for scheduling, but does take away from the weekly standings that can make a season a little more exciting, according to head coach Dan Sorum. It also means teams won’t know how their competitors are doing until all scores are turned in. However, in the world of trapshooting, it has always been the athlete versus the target and all external factors are not as important. 

NRHEG has completed one week of scores.  Highlighting those scores were perfect rounds of 25 straight turned in by Caden Beauvais, Cale Flatness and Jason Eustice.  Beauvais also had the best score for the week with a 48 out of 50.

More News

Editorial: Support small businesses

Guest Column: Farm to food shelf is a lifeline for farmers and is a key to hunger relief

Sarah Stultz: What events are in store this summer?

Al Batt: Thanks for laundering my money and other things, Mom

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict

News

Sons of Norway plan meeting

News

NAMI Minnesota offering free mental health classes to public

News

Yearly 4-H recognition banquet recognizes many

News

Tips to avoid online scammers who try to steal your money from sales websites

News

SMART Transit to reinstitute fare collection in July

Health Updates

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

News

Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

Gallery

Albert Lea ninja warriors compete

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 1 hurt in road rage motorcycle crash

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in Freeborn County

News

Commissioners approve reopening of fairgrounds on case-by-case basis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis police say missing toddler found safe

News

MN Senate Republicans pass voter ID bill

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen and other reports

Health Updates

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

Education

School board hears options for 2021-22 busing schedule

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

News

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

News

Chalk the Lake Walk kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicles at state park and other reports

News

Crunch time at Minnesota Capitol collides with COVID fight

News

‘Stand for what this country was founded upon’