May 26, 2021

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Marlene Dillemuth

Dec. 3, 1932-Nov. 25, 2020

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Marlene Dillemuth, 87, Albert Lea, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Thorne Crest.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Interment will be in St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.

www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com

