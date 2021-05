Marlene Wedin

April 14, 1936-Dec. 7, 2020

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Marlene Wedin, 84, Alden, Minn., died Monday, Dec. 7, in Thorncrest Retirement Home.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Rosehill Cemetery in Wells, Minn. Pastor Christ Leistra will officiate. Please bring your own chairs.

Arrangements by Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells.

