New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County over the weekend

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death over the weekend, increasing the total deaths in the county to 31.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the person who died was between 60 and 64 years old.

The county department said one new lab-confirmed case of a person in their 20s was reported over the weekend, and the county currently has 22 active cases.

Across the county, 13,952 people had received at least one vaccine dose as of Friday, and 12,764 had received the completed series.

New numbers were not released Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

Statewide, 287 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, along with eight new deaths from six counties. The state has had 7,426 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.