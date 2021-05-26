NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

As part of Mental Health Month in May, NAMI Minnesota will hold a free online workshop from 11 a.m. to noon today called “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans.” Learn about the grief and loss that veterans feel on Memorial Day as well as what steps people can take to support veterans who are experiencing PTSD, anxiety and depression. The presenter will be Julia Pawlenty, MSW, LICSW, who works in the VA’s Suicide Prevention Program and facilitates the VA’s grief/loss group. To register for this presentation, click on “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information, call NAMI Minnesota at 651-645-2948.