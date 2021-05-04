expand
May 4, 2021

Nasteha Mohamed (left), 2, was last seen Monday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis. Police believe Amina Mohamed, 27, took her younger sister, and that the toddler may be in danger.Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis police say missing toddler found safe

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 9:36 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By Tim Nelson, Minnesota Public Radio News

Update:Minneapolis police say a toddler they were searching for has been found out of state and is safe.

Authorities earlier in the day had asked for help finding Nasteha Mohamed, saying they believed the 2-year-old may have been abducted by her older sister.

The toddler was located near Syracuse, N.Y., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Original story:
Minneapolis police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 2-year-old girl, last seen Monday afternoon. They believe she may have been abducted by her older sister.

Authorities say Nasteha Mohamed was last seen on the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They believe her 27-year-old sister, Amina Mohamed, may have taken her.

“It is believed that Nasteha may be in danger at this time,” police said in a statement. Amina Mohamed “suffers from bouts of paranoia,” the statement said.

Police also fear Amina Mohamed may be attempting to leave the state with her sister.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the two, and that they may be traveling in a gold-colored 2013 Chevy Equinox SUV with Minnesota license plates ECG917.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees them or has information on the pair to call 911 immediately.

