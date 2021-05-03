expand
Ad Spot

May 3, 2021

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

By Associated Press

Published 1:47 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. — The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states is roaring back to life in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders and managers, with the survey’s overall index soaring to its highest reading since it began almost three decades ago.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for April released Monday came in at 73.9 from March’s 68.9.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said the region has regained more than half the 106,000 manufacturing jobs lost to the pandemic in April 2020. Even so, the regional employment index dropped to 57.2 in April from 60.0 in March.

“More than one of five, or 22%, of supply managers named finding and hiring qualified workers as the greatest 2021 challenge to their firm,” Goss said.

Goss also warned of supply chain disruptions and signs of growing inflation, with the survey’s wholesale inflation gauge in April surging to a record high 96.2, up from March’s 94.0. More than nine out of 10 supply managers reported supply bottlenecks, with 40% indicating that the delays were significant.

Despite concerns over supply disruptions and inflation, the survey’s confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rose to 64.8 from March’s 58.0.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

More News

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

Craig Allen Havener

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

Ruth Steele Coffman

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota Legislature struggles for compromise on policing

News

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

News

Chalk the Lake Walk kicks off

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out of vehicles at state park and other reports

News

Crunch time at Minnesota Capitol collides with COVID fight

News

‘Stand for what this country was founded upon’

Health Updates

State nearing 2 million residents with completed vaccinations

News

Boy unhurt after taking ride on airport conveyor belt system

News

`Black America’s attorney general’ seems to be everywhere

News

Walz expects ‘pretty close to normal’ State Fair

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death

News

Critical fire weather conditions today

Education

Halverson Star Class

Education

Tigers’ Roar date is approaching at high school in Albert Lea

Education

Southwest Middle School Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Check out student art in new virtual art show

News

Making May Day baskets

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea, Austin mayors announce plan to work together on econ. development

News

Tips on what to look for, how to shape up trees on your property

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Volunteering in the gardens

Health Updates

County’s vaccination pace slows; appointments harder to fill

News

Relay for Life committee announces plans for event

News

‘We did it!’: Minnesota exults at Census win at NY’s expense