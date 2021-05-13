expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

MINUTES MAY 3

By Submitted

Published 4:59 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.
1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 6-0. (Marin absent at time of vote.)
2. Kathy Niebuhr provided a COVID-19 update.
3. Superintendent Funk and board members discussed school schedule start times and transportation for the 2021-2022 school year.
4. Update on school board scholarship.
Adjourned at 5:23 p.m.
Jill Marin, Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 12, 2021
MINUTES MAY 3

More News

Notice

Hy-Vee pharmacies administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12-15

Debra K. Koenigs

Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death

News

Hy-Vee pharmacies administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12-15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-ins and other reports

Arts & Culture

New exhibit showcases ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ felt during pandemic

News

Jim Klobuchar, columnist and US senator’s father, dies at 93

News

Highway 65 ramp to southbound Interstate 35 closed starting Thursday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea man charged with criminal sexual conduct

News

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate

News

Freeborn County Communities Foundation accepting grant applications through end of May

News

Sprucing up the St. John’s campus

News

Alpha Orthodontics powered by Smile Doctors announces Rockstar Teacher Contest winner

Education

Scavenger hunt slated for Albert Lea High School graduating seniors

News

Area women recently recognized as Eagles

News

Gardening items donated

Education

ALC Standout Student

News

Council votes to withdraw the city’s contested case with MPCA

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

News

US job openings soar to highest level on record

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 1st day in 6 months with no new cases in county

News

Anglers should prepare for cold water during fishing opener

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

News

Prospects of on-time finish for Legislature dim