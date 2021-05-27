Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state plans to offer up swag in an attempt to get more people vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Walz is planning a trip to a Minnesota state park Thursday to announce incentives that will include state park passes, fishing licenses and tickets to fairs and amusement parks. The first 100,000 people to get vaccinated between Memorial Day and the end of June will be eligible to pick prizes.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said the giveaways are meant “to ensure Minnesotans can enjoy the summer while staying safe and healthy. It’s part of a campaign to help reach a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 by July 1, Tschann said.

Walz announced last week that the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Lynx and Minnesota United FC are now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to attendees at games.