May 28, 2021

Pharmacist Dan Cook prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Gardens of Episcopal Homes in St. Paul. Christine T. Nguyen/MPR News

Minnesota rolls out free beer to cheer those already vaccinated

By Associated Press

May 28, 2021

By Brian Bakst, Minnesota Public Radio News

For every already-vaccinated Minnesota adult who was just a little hacked off Thursday when Gov. Tim Walz dangled perks in front of unvaccinated Minnesotans so they’d get their COVID-19 shots, the government and the craft brewing movement have heard you.

Your paper COVID-19 vaccination cards will translate into free drinks at a number of Minnesota breweries and wineries.

The newest round of vaccine incentives highlighted Friday by Walz is for people 21 or older who have already had their shots, and it’s one per customer.

Members of the Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild will provide free or discount drinks to customers who bring a vaccination record with them. The “Cheers to the Vaccine” campaign will run through the end of June.

Some places will also host on-site vaccination clinics.

Earlier this week, Walz announced a giveaway of 100,000 passes to state parks, amusement venues and other attractions or $25 gift cards to people who get vaccinated soon.

Minnesota is still striving to reach its goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated against COVID-19.

Establishments participating in the “Cheers to the Vaccine” campaign include:

Bad Weather Brewing Company

Bald Man Brewing

Dampfwerk Distillery Co.

Far North Spirits, Inc.

Isanti Spirits

La Dona Cerveceria

Lawless Distilling Company

L’Etoile du Nord

Loon Liquors

Lupulin Brewing Company

Richwood Winery

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits

Spiral Brewery

Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge

Unmapped Brewing Co.

Utepils Brewing Co.

