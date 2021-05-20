Mary Jane Grandstrand 79-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away May 19, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Home. A memorial visitation will be Sunday, May 30th from 1-3 pm at Bonnerup Funeral Chapel in Albert Lea.

“There are no good-byes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.” Mahatma Gandhi

It’s difficult to summarize in words the life of our amazing mother, who was the backbone of our family. Mary Jane Grandstrand created beauty in everything she touched. She taught us to sing, to garden, to bake and cook, to make a house a loving home and how to love each other. She found peace and a spiritual connection in creating a garden sanctuary at their home. She led by example in everything she did. She was patient and kind, wicked smart, and took care of the people around her.

She was a gifted artist in multiple mediums – china painting, tole painting and rosemaling, knitting, quilting and seamstress to name just a few. She was a musician, pianist, singer and soloist, an inspiring mentor and engaging teacher. Over more than a decade, she donated thousands of knit hats and mittens to homeless shelters and children’s organizations in our area. She donated her time to various community efforts through the YMCA, Red Cross and First Lutheran Church.

Our family was grateful to come together and surround her in the endless love she showed us in this life as wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She peacefully passed into the next life in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. We are comforted knowing she will rejoin beloved family members, friends and pets who have passed before her including parents, Margaret and Victor Martinson; and brothers, Wayne Martinson and Jay Martinson.

We now carry forward her loving spirit in our own lives. She is loved and cherished by husband, Carl Grandstrand; four children and two sons-in-law, Tamara (Philip) Sprafka, Jeffrey Grandstrand, Sara (Brian) Olson, Heidi Grandstrand; six grandchildren, Cassandra Olson, Nicholas Olson, Elizabeth Sprafka, Allison Grandstrand, Jacob Sprafka, Garrett Grandstrand; siblings, Donna Danielson, Carol (Eldon) Knutson, Jon (Suzanne) Martinson, and Richard Martinson.

In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.

No memorials are necessary, however if you would like to, feel free to donate in her honor to the Activities and Garden Fund at St. John’s Lutheran Community.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea, MN.