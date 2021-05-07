expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Street renamed to honor actress Marion Ross

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:08 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

The street that runs next to the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will now be known as Marion Ross Street.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. and Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Holly Karsjens unveiled the new street sign Thursday during a short ceremony outside the theater. The name change applies to about a block of roadway starting at the intersection with Broadway. Further west, the street will continue to be known as Water Street.

The unveiling came as a group of residents has fundraised for a new statue of the “Happy Days” actress that is slated to be installed in July at the corner of Broadway and Marion Ross Street.

Glen Parsons, one of the members of the fundraising committee, said the statue is a thank you to Ross for the support she has shown to the community.

The statue will feature Ross as her character, Mrs. Cunningham, seated on a park bench with an outstretched hand inviting visitors to take a seat beside her for a photo op.

Ross grew up in Albert Lea and calls Albert Lea her hometown. Parson said she has done fundraising for the Freeborn County Historical Museum, and she has also taken the Albert Lea Community Theatre under her wing, which performs at the theater that bears her name.

He said he thinks the statue will be another attraction to the historic downtown.

Ross plans to attend the unveiling of the statue in Albert Lea on July 2 and has invited Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz” on “Happy Days,” to attend.

Parsons also referenced actor, producer and director Ron Howard, who recently gave a “tremendous donation” to the statue.

Rasmussen read a proclamation declaring “Happy Days” in Albert Lea before the street sign was unveiled, and afterward, a fundraiser meal took place at the American Legion Post 56 across the street.

More News

Street renamed to honor actress Marion Ross

Notice

Garnet Ione Folie

Russell Smidt

News

Street renamed to honor actress Marion Ross

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

News

Modern Gardens Floral sprouts in new Northwood location

News

Minnesota eases COVID-19 rules; mask mandate ends by July 1

Cops, Courts & Fires

House broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

In police debate at Minnesota Capitol, echoes from past ring anew

Health Updates

World mulls next step as US backs IP waiver on vaccines

News

Walz to issue timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

News

New men’s clothing and gift store opens downtown

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced

News

Public invited to street renaming in honor of Marion Ross

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attempted catalytic converter theft and other reports

News

Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin’s lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict

News

Sons of Norway plan meeting

News

NAMI Minnesota offering free mental health classes to public

News

Yearly 4-H recognition banquet recognizes many

News

Tips to avoid online scammers who try to steal your money from sales websites

News

SMART Transit to reinstitute fare collection in July

Health Updates

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

News

Walz plans to announce easing of virus rules on Thursday

Gallery

Albert Lea ninja warriors compete

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 killed, 1 hurt in road rage motorcycle crash

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in Freeborn County