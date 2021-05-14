Male stabbed in arm and other reports

Police received a report at 10:22 p.m. Thursday that a male was stabbed in the arm at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Sunday Tut Gach, 29, on two Freeborn County warrants and one warrant from Olmsted County at 12:24 a.m. Thursday at 702 E. 13th St.

Damage reported at gardens

Police received a report at 9:09 a.m. Thursday that children had reportedly turned on a sprinkler and rode their bikes through garden plots, damaging several gardens at the Brookside community gardens.

Rock thrown through window

Police received a report at 11:28 a.m. Thursday that someone through a rock through a window at 940 Jefferson Ave.

Tools stolen

Tools were reported stolen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday from behind 1121 Foothills Circle.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Fellen Elisa Rietsema, 35, for domestic assault at 9:17 p.m. Thursday at 1519 Sheridan St.