May 24, 2021

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:32 am Monday, May 24, 2021

Police received a report at 8:26 p.m. Sunday of a male that was reportedly held at gunpoint by a possible police impersonator at Walmart in Albert Lea earlier that day around 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

The person was described as being in his mid-20s with a scruffy beard and about 6 feet tall. He reportedly wore a long-sleeved black shirt and a bulletproof vest that said “police” across it and was driving a black four-door car with red and blue lights coming from inside the vehicle. He carried a 9 mm handgun or an airsoft gun that resembled one. 

Police stated they are reviewing video footage from the store.

 

Lumber reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:46 a.m. Friday of lumber that was stolen at 28299 875th Ave., Austin. 

 

5 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Cory Glenn Flatness, 38, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and a warrant after a traffic stop at 3:54 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Southview Lane and Skylark Lane. 

Police arrested Stephanie Mae Sargent, 32, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue. 

Police arrested Joshua Brian Kane, 46, on a warrant at 2:42 a.m. Saturday at 906 W. Front St. 

Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, on a local warrant at 8:38 p.m. Sunday at 1318 E. Main St. 

Police arrested Dakota Charles Dresser, 29, on a local warrant at 9:05 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Deputies cited Daniel Linnes Smith, 44, for disorderly conduct at 2:18 a.m. Sunday at 77674 235th St.

 

Storage unit broken into

Police received a report at 12:37 a.m. Saturday of a storage unit that was reported broken into at 310 W. Seventh St. Fishing poles and a compressor were missing. 

 

1 cited for open container violation

Police cited Dustin Wesley Trail, 33, for open container violation at 5:35 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and Tamra Lane. 

 

Dog bite reported

A 13-year-old was reported bitten by a black and white pitbull at the Hawthorne park, 915 Garfield Ave., at 9:41 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the emergency room. 

 

1 arrested for fleeing police

Police arrested Ler Wah, 20, for fleeing from an officer at 11:32 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Front Street and Lincoln Avenue. 

 

1 arrested for trespassing

Police arrested Shane Phillip Bennett, 32, for trespassing at 9:18 a.m. Sunday at 2019 E. Main St. 

 

Pheasants stolen

Police received a report at 2:45 p.m. Sunday of approximately 20 pheasants that were stolen at 2008 Bimelich Lane.

