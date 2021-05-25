expand
Ad Spot

May 25, 2021

Lois Ann (Hoogland) Newell

By Submitted

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Lois Ann (Hoogland) Newell, 88, of Hermantown, died on May 17, 2021. Lois was born on April 14, 1933 to Case and Agnes (Christensen) Hoogland at the family farm home in Hollandale, Minnesota, the first-born of the family. She proudly attended Westside country school through 8th grade and later graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1951.

Lois Ann (Hoogland) Newell

After high school, Lois worked at Freeborn National Bank (later US Bank) in Albert Lea. A few years later she transferred to a sister bank in Duluth. This career continued until her retirement with the same corporation almost 40 years later.

Soon after Lois moved to Duluth she met her future husband Walter (Bud) who happened to be working on an updating project in the bank. After their marriage they spent lots of great time enjoying the outdoors on Island lake and over 40 winters in Florida.

Lois was always so proud of her Dutch and Danish heritage, and proud of having come from Hollandale, MN. One of the highlights of her life was a trip in the early 1950’s to Holland with her father and grandmother. She loved to talk about her memories of her time in the old country.

Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walter (Bud) Newell, sister Carol (Arnie) Boot, brother Chuck (L’Myra) Hoogland, nieces Julie Fischer, Megan (Tony) Dell and Ellen Hoogland, nephews Steve (Janet) Boot and Ben (Chantelle) Hoogland, many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, sister-in-law Rose Mary Spaulding, brothers-in-law Orville, Robert and Frederick “Joe” Newell.

Memorial service for Lois will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour before, at Hope United Methodist Church, Duluth, Pastor Nicole Clade officiating.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.

More News

Editorial Roundup: Give IRS the tools to catch those who cheat

Showing the community the love of Christ

Al Batt: I do all my own stunts

My Point of View: Democrats played key role in virus effects on small business

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

News

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

News

Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor on Wright’s death case resigns, citing ‘vitriol’

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 taken to hospital in separate crashes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police receive report of person held at gunpoint by possible impersonator and other reports

Health Updates

Vaccination pace back above 40,000 shots a day

News

Hundreds rally in Minneapolis to remember George Floyd, push for reforms

Cops, Courts & Fires

The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault