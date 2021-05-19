expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Letter: Truth or dare?

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

In his opinion of May 12, I want to commend Mr. Kramer for referencing OpenSecrets.org as a credible source for information regarding campaign contributions. However, I feel obliged to point out the error of everything else he said in that article. It is true that the Center for Responsive Politics (OpenSecrets.org) is a nonpartisan, independent and nonprofit premier research group that tracks money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy, but after scouring the site for what Mr. Kramer purported it claimed, I found nothing that supported anything he said; in fact, I found the opposite. For example: Trump was the biggest recipient of campaign contributions from the tobacco industry in the 2020 campaign, not Biden as he implied. One could almost reverse everything Mr. Kramer said by exchanging the words “Republican”and “Democrat” and come closer to the truth, which makes his opening sentence so ironic, and I quote Mr. Kramer’s own words: “There is an old saying, ‘If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.’” Hmm. Seems Mr. Kramer’s opinion piece is a parody of his own making. But don’t take my word for it. Find out for yourself. Visit the site, then, form your own opinion based on facts.

Susan Joyce

Albert Lea

More News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

Editorial Roundup: It’s time for broader access to Minnesota courts

Sarah Stultz: What happened to respecting others’ property?

Al Batt: Wrestling with a plastic bag

News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

Education

St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

News

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

News

County awards scholarships

News

Board approves mutual aid at Line 3 protests

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

Health Updates

Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 juveniles injured in rollover

News

Gallery: Aerial photos of the Union Pacific train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Education

School board discusses, votes against changes to upcoming graduation ceremony

News

40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid leaked in train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

News

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court

Cops, Courts & Fires

Union Pacific train derails near Goose Lake

News

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

News

A fresh start for an old fav

Cops, Courts & Fires

City where Daunte Wright shot to vote on policing changes