May 21, 2021

Letter: Pipelines proven to be safer

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

With the recent derailment in Albert Lea and the spilling of thousands of gallons of hydrochloric acid, does anyone have doubts about the potential dangers of transporting toxic chemicals by rail? That said, the decision by the Biden administration to cancel the Keystone pipeline becomes all the more incredulous. Besides the loss of thousands of high-paying union jobs, there now exists the reality of transporting millions of barrels of oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico by rail. Biden’s own energy secretary admitted that pipelines are far safer and more efficient than shipping by rail.

Hopefully, the president will do the right thing and reverse this executive order and stop caving in to the rants of the far left radicals in his party. I’m not holding my breath.

Scott Bute

Alden

