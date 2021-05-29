Letter: Double dare

I haven’t met Mr. Kramer, but I would recognize him immediately if I saw him on the street because it would be hard to miss a guy with both feet in his mouth. His contortionisms do not stop there. What he does with facts is simply amazing.

After confronting him about misrepresenting the facts in his May 12 piece, he continued to deny such in on May 26. Apparently, he’s following the strategy he outlined in his May 12 opinion when he said: “If you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.” How many times must he tell a lie before it becomes true? Apparently, Mr. Kramer thinks at least two. Or, is this an example of the model set by a former president that attracts attention with outrageous false claims and repeats it until people believe it as truth? With all the false information being spread around these days, honest citizens need to take a stand against such malarkey.

This time, Mr. Kramer has become his own prime example of what the MIT article he cited reveals about the audacity of hacks to twist scientific information to suit their own narrative. While he got the subject right, he failed to interpret the text correctly. The title of the abstract reveals enough: “Viral Visualizations: How Coronavirus Skeptics Use Orthodox Data Practices to Promote Unorthodox Science Online.” I remind everyone that the “skeptics” were Republicans, not Democrats.

The MIT abstract says nothing about Republicans being more apt than Democrats in interpreting science data, as Mr. Kramer suggests. In fact, it reveals the misuse of science graphs and data by Republicans in their effort to create a political rift over wearing masks during a pandemic. Again. The truth is just the opposite of what Mr. Kramer says. But his article is a perfect example of what the MIT study revealed about people twisting the facts. Mr. Kramer’s citing, then defiling, an authentically published scientific paper by his gross misinterpretation borders copyright infringement and is a justifiable lawsuit.

I don’t argue politics because the only firm opinion I have is that everyone should represent their own best interests when they go to the polls. As a retired financial expert, I am aware of the viable reasons people should vote Republican and the equally viable reasons people should vote Democrat. But I witness people voting against their best interests more often than not because they don’t know where to find the truth about the issues that affect them most.

The ultra-wealthy have accountants on retainers who determine which party’s policies are in their favor. For people who can’t afford a personal accountant, they need to do the research themselves. Mr. Kramer included sources for a reason I can only assume was meant to make himself appear credible, but even after I called his bluff, he continued to include them. Wow. That takes gall. However, it makes researching easier. So, do it. Then, decide whether to believe Mr. Kramer, or not.

Susan Joyce

Albert Lea