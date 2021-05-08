expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Letter: Do you know anyone who makes over $400K a year?

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

Have you heard? President  Biden wants to raise the taxes on anyone making over $400,000 a year. Do you know anyone who makes $400,000 a year? I don’t. If you are reading this letter then you don’t either. This being the case, why would anyone with any common sense be against it?   When you hear those Republican  politicians talk about it, they make it sound like Biden wants to raise the taxes on everyone. In their world, everyone they know makes over $400,000 a year. With this fact in mind why would anyone with common sense vote Republican? I have mentioned it several times that 40% of the American people will vote for a pig for president if you put a sign Republican in front of it — Trump being a good example. That means they only have to find 11% of weak-minded voters to vote on their side. Actually that 40% are just following the way their parents voted. So they aren’t really bad people. They are just being loyal to their parents. Their parents became Republicans due to President Eisenhower, who was a great president. There hasn’t been a good Republican president ever since. If they  never get off that trickle-down idea their results will remain bad.

There have been a couple of letters to the editor lately that didn’t flatter me. One was trying to put the Democrats down in the same sewer as the Republicans. He wrote the same vomit twice in his letters. He must be trying to imitate Trump. Trump spieled for five years about Obama not being born in Hawaii. He didn’t get off that fake news until it was proven fake. Trump was on the impression that if you tell a lie often enough, it will become truth. There are still some weak-minded Republicans who still believe that to be true.

The other letter talked about me poking fun of those two kids that came over Trump’s wall. He said I was making fun of kids. Anyone with common sense knew I was making fun of Trump’s wall. I have been saying for years that you put up fences to keep livestock in or out not people. People know how to build ladders to get over that wall. Trump wanted to take money out of the Social Security program to pay for that wall. Mexico refused to pay for it like he wanted. We would have got stuck paying to take down that wall after it was considered useless. Now in closing, I just want you to remember I never said most of the things I said I said. And remember I said that. But remember this: I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump. 

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea

More News

‘If it could help him in the long run, I was willing to do whatever’

Tribune Thumbs

Editorial: Don’t let anyone suffer from addiction alone

April Jeppson: Love shown through purchasing shoes

News

‘If it could help him in the long run, I was willing to do whatever’

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Growth, resiliency for kindergarteners

News

4-H and FFA beef and YQCA Clinic slated

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Author conferences in a new way

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Former sheriff dies at Naeve Hospital at 85

News

Minnesota marijuana bill heads to House floor vote next week

Arts & Culture

Back on the stage

News

US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Brick thrown through window and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 from Lake Mills injured in crash near Forest City

News

Street renamed to honor actress Marion Ross

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

News

Modern Gardens Floral sprouts in new Northwood location

News

Minnesota eases COVID-19 rules; mask mandate ends by July 1

Cops, Courts & Fires

House broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

In police debate at Minnesota Capitol, echoes from past ring anew

Health Updates

World mulls next step as US backs IP waiver on vaccines

News

Walz to issue timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

News

New men’s clothing and gift store opens downtown

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man who helped burn precinct during Floyd unrest sentenced

News

Public invited to street renaming in honor of Marion Ross

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attempted catalytic converter theft and other reports