expand
Ad Spot

May 27, 2021

Lake Mills man sentenced to prison in head-on crash

By Staff Reports

Published 7:18 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

A Lake Mills man who pleaded guilty in April to his role in a head-on crash that injured multiple people on New Year’s Day in 2019 near Forest City was sentenced Tuesday to up to five years in prison.

Michael Olsen

Michael Scott Olsen, 22, was convicted of three counts of serious injury by vehicle, all felonies, in exchange for 11 other criminal charges being dismissed. The other charges included additional counts of serious injury by vehicle; operating a vehicle while under the influence, a first offense; possession of a marijuana, a second offense; and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury. 

Court documents state Olsen was traveling southbound in a 2010 Dodge Ram at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, on 120th Street about a half mile south of 360th Street, when his vehicle struck a 2004 Grand Prix, carrying multiple occupants.

Upon further investigation, Olsen was found to reportedly be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Court documents state a deputy who arrived at the crash could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the pickup and found a bag of a green leafy substance in the center console of the truck. The green leafy substance was in a glass jar and a plastic baggy.

Six people were seriously injured. 

 

More News

Breakfast with a powerful punch

Many COVID-19 restrictions ending, not eviction moratorium

24-PR-21-726

Notice

News

Many COVID-19 restrictions ending, not eviction moratorium

News

Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated

Health Updates

Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Lake Mills man sentenced to prison in head-on crash

Health Updates

Patients now permitted two visitors at Mayo Clinic Health System locations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Package reported stolen and other reports

News

Showing the community the love of Christ

Education

Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Education

Gallery: Celebrating another year with field day

Cops, Courts & Fires

Bueltel elected to serve as 3rd Judicial District chief judge

News

NAMI ofering “Memorial Day: A Day of Mourning for Veterans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis

Health Updates

New, active COVID-19 case counts fall; hospitalizations ebb across the state

News

Public open house set June 3 for Highway 65 project in Albert Lea

News

Wildcat Sanctuary takes in big cats from Tiger King Park

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools approved for online academy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Walk-in clinics for COVID-19 vaccines open in Albert Lea

News

Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

Health Updates

Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

News

Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

News

‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

News

Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash

News

Fireworks vendor approved for Fourth of July display in Albert Lea