May 8, 2021

Knights win boys’ meet; girls’ team incomplete

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:40 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

The Alden-Conger boys’ and girls’ golf teams hosted T/GHEC/ML Thursday night at Oakview Golf Course.

The boys’ team dominated the competition with the four best scores on the course, 184-232. The girls’ team didn’t have the four players required to fill out a team, however, neither did the Jaguars, resulting in an incomplete team score.

The boys were led by Chris Lodahl, who finished with a score of 44. Ryker Erickson was right behind with a 45. Also scoring for the Knights were Dugan Soost with a 46 and Tyler Erickson with a 49. All four of their scores were better than the highest finishing Jaguar at 52.

On the girls’ side, the Knights were led by Emma Kleinschrodt with a 62. Emma Morrison shot a 71, and Emmie Jacobs finished with a 74.

Kleinschrodt’s score of 62 was enough to capture runner-up.

The Knights will be back on the course Tuesday when they travel to Mankato to take on Madelia, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and T/GHEC/ML.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

