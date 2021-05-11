expand
May 11, 2021

Judge denies media requests for cameras at Potter hearing

By Associated Press

Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge on Tuesday denied media requests to allow cameras at an upcoming hearing for a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death.

Kim Potter, 48, is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11 in Brooklyn Center. The city’s police chief at the time said he believed Potter, who is white, mixed up her Taser with her handgun when she shot Wright, who is Black.

Potter’s body camera video recorded her saying “Taser! Taser!” moments before the shooting. The chief and Potter resigned two days later.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu rejected requests by several media organizations to record an omnibus hearing Monday for Potter. Court rules allow such recording only when both parties consent. Potter objected.

Chu’s denial Tuesday was limited to the omnibus hearing, which will be conducted via Zoom. The purpose of the hearing is to go over evidence and determine if there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed a crime.

Another Hennepin County judge, Peter Cahill, overrode court rules this spring to allow livestreaming of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in the death of George Floyd, citing in part the pandemic that severely limited courtroom attendance.

