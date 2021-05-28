expand
May 28, 2021

Jovita Villarreal

By Submitted

Published 9:05 am Friday, May 28, 2021

Jovita (Lumbreras) Villarreal 84-year-old resident of Albert Lea, MN passed away May 27, 2021 at St. John’s on Fountain Lake. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at St. Theodore Cemetery.

Jovita was born on January 14, 1937 at Artesia Wells, TX to Jesus and Librada Lumbreras. She was united in marriage to Juan N. Villarreal on July 15, 1957 in Northwood, IA. Jovita lived in the Laredo, TX for the first 20 years of her life and spent the remainder in Hollandale-Albert Lea area. She worked as a field worker and Hollandale Marketing Association for over 30 years and at St. John’s as a personal care attendant for 3 years. Jovita enjoyed rummage sales, cards with friends, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a great cook.

Jovita is survived by her children, Yolanda (Aristeo) Martinez, Carmen (Doug) DeBoer, David (Kristina) Villarreal, Jane (Terry) Christenson; daughter-in-law, Amy Villarreal; grandchildren, Junior Martinez, Miki Martinez, Sandra DeBoer, Ramon DeBoer, Margarito DeBoer, David Villarreal, Jacob Villarreal, Dominique Villarreal, Dalton Hanson, Jordan Rasmussen, Samantha Crowley, Tony Villarreal; great-grandchildren, Treyton Villarreal, Tyson Villarreal, Beckett Villarreal, Alexis Martinez, Sienna Martinez, Melanie DeBoer, Olivia Crowley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Juan Villarreal Jr.; siblings, Jesus Lumbreras Jr., Adolfo Lumbreras, Ramon Lumbreras, and Margarita Gonzalas.

Arrangements are with the Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.

