May 13, 2021

Hy-Vee pharmacies administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12-15

By Submitted

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Hy-Vee Inc. announced Thursday that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations are now administering free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals ages 12 to 15, per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group. Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to individuals 16 and older for several weeks.

According to a press release, Minors must have parental or guardian consent in order to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Hy-Vee asks that a parent or guardian accompany minors to both their first and second dose COVID-19 vaccinations. Individuals can walk in to receive the vaccine, or make an appointment in advance online.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, they can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, select “Find Appointments” and complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

