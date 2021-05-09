HEARING CHRISTENSON

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 19th 2021, to consider a variance request by Rodger and Jayne Christenson allowing for the construction a new attached accessory structure within the front-yard setback, on the following described property, owned by Rodger and Jayne Christenson

Parcel ID 07.022.0080

82296 180th Street

Hayward, MN 56043

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune: May 8, 2021