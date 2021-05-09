expand
May 9, 2021

HEARING CHRISTENSON

By Submitted

Published 9:13 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 19th 2021, to consider a variance request by Rodger and Jayne Christenson allowing for the construction a new attached accessory structure within the front-yard setback, on the following described property, owned by Rodger and Jayne Christenson
Parcel ID 07.022.0080
82296 180th Street
Hayward, MN 56043

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Freeborn County Environmental Services
411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune: May 8, 2021

