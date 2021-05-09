expand
May 11, 2021

HEARING BARRY BACK

By Submitted

Published 1:57 pm Sunday, May 9, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 19th 2021, to consider a variance request by Barry Back allowing for the construction of a 17’ x 32’ lean-to addition on an existing accessory structure within the front-yard setback, on the following described property, owned by Barry and Laura Back;
Parcel ID 14.014.0051
71205 255th Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon
Planning and Zoning Administrator
Freeborn County Environmental Services
411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007
507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune: May 8, 2021

