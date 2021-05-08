expand
May 8, 2021

Kristy Nelson’s kindergarten class at Hawthorne Elementary School is this week’s Star Class. Provided

Hawthorne Star Class: Growth, resiliency for kindergarteners

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

In any given year, the academic, social and emotional growth of students is always a top priority for staff at Hawthorne Elementary School. Supporting those needs this year throughout a pandemic has proven to be very challenging at times, but it has also brought out the best in our students and staff — that is easily seen in Kristy Nelson’s kindergarten class.

Although this year has been anything but normal, Nelson has been able to keep her daily routines as normal as possible to ensure the students receive a high quality education that prepares them for first grade and beyond. They have their phonics and readers workshop instruction each morning, while in the afternoons they have their math workshop, writing and an opportunity to have choice time to incorporate structured play time with classmates. They are currently working on their end of the year memory books, continuing to learn new technology to them through SeeSaw and Google Meets, and celebrating how to be a great friend.

At this time of the year, it is wonderful to see the growth each student has made not only with their academics but also how they are growing up as individuals. Each student came into Hawthorne bright-eyed and needing help to find their classrooms, and now they are taller, wiser and could even lead a tour around the building. These students, and all of them across the district, have shown tremendous growth and resiliency, and teachers are excited for their future.

