May 5, 2021

Editorial: Support small businesses

By Editorial Board

Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

National Small Business Week is typically celebrated the first week in May every year, recognizing the important role small businesses make in society.

It has been a difficult year for many small businesses because of the pandemic — Albert Lea is no different — and we encourage people to continue to think of ways they can support local businesses.

Whether it’s getting into their stores and buying their products, writing reviews about the local businesses that you love or sharing about positive experiences you have with businesses on social media, there are many ways you can give a boost to these establishments this week and into the future.

Your reviews and your posts on social media will be seen by your friends and family and often will spark an interest in that business for them as well.

If you’re caught up on the shopping for yourself, consider buying gift cards to use or giveaway later, or plan ahead for birthdays for family and friends.

Even a simple message of appreciation to store owners on social media can go a long way if it has been a challenging week for a business owners.

It’s a small price to ask to support these establishments that give back so much to our community.

Whether it be donating to youth events or other organizations or causes, small businesses form the backbone of the community and represent our friends and neighbors.

More News

