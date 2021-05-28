E. Lee Bangert

Lee Bangert passed away at the young age of 96 on May 14, 2021, with her family around her. Lee worked at the Tribune, Lea College. WoodVale and had many odd jobs. She taught line dancing and roller skating for many years. Lee was in over 40 plays with ACT.

Her passions were acting and saving dogs which she had many. Lee lived in Albert Lea for 65 years and loved every minute of it and all her friends. Lee leaves behind her, her daughter Jody (Dan) Nordstrom of Omaha Ne whom she lived with for almost 2 yrs. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren Amy (Mike) Jones, Brandon, Morgan, and Lauren. Jeff Godtland, Jonas and Elizabeth. Steve (Sarith) Godtland Jr, Christian, Cameron, and Harper. Ann (Brian) Amrhein, Danny (Rebecca) Nordstrom Jr. Nieces Fern Gordon and Sharon (Tom) Shaw. Lee was reunited with her son Wayne, mother Amelia and sister Shirley.