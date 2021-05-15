expand
May 15, 2021

Randy and Sheri Nicol from Golden K Kiwanis delivered May food baskets for two families to Halverson Elementary school. Accepting is Halverson social worker Amy Brouwers. Provided

Donating to families in need

By Submitted

