expand
Ad Spot

May 9, 2021

Diane L. Stangler

By Submitted

Published 7:37 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

Albert Lea- Diane L. Stangler, 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Family will hold a private graveside at Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, IA, at a later date.

Diane was born April 8, 1953 the daughter of Gus and Pearl (Johnson) Book of Lake Mills, IA. She was a graduate of Lake Mills High School and furthered her education at Hamilton Business School. Diane worked a majority of her life as a waitress, most prominent restaurants being LD’s. In later years, she retired to help care for her brother, Terry until his passing in 2020.

In Diane’s free time she enjoyed camping, playing cards and chatting with friends and family over coffee. Being a people person she found great joy in meeting and speaking with anyone who crossed her path. She also loved music, dancing, collecting Betty Boop merchandise and Elvis Presley items. On the television Diane was an avid watcher of wrestling and country western shows. Diane loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish memories of Diane are her son, Travis (Lisa) Koenig; grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Raes, and Courtney Koenig; great granddaughter, Aurora Raes; siblings, Dave (Vicky) Book, Judy Moan, Alice (Dave) Adams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Terry Book; and nephews, Rick and Steve Cobb.

Family asks that if you have any fond memories with Diane that you share them in the memorial cards that you send. Sympathy cards may be directed to the family at 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, 50401.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

More News

HEARING CHRISTENSON

AN/SULLIVAN MUSHROOMS

Big Minnesota Lottery winners will get to keep names private

With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities

News

Big Minnesota Lottery winners will get to keep names private

Cops, Courts & Fires

With civil rights charges, Justice Dept. signals priorities

News

Floyd’s brother, nephew react to ex-cops’ federal indictment

News

‘If it could help him in the long run, I was willing to do whatever’

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Growth, resiliency for kindergarteners

News

4-H and FFA beef and YQCA Clinic slated

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Author conferences in a new way

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Former sheriff dies at Naeve Hospital at 85

News

Minnesota marijuana bill heads to House floor vote next week

Arts & Culture

Back on the stage

News

US job growth slows sharply in sign of hiring struggles

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Brick thrown through window and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 from Lake Mills injured in crash near Forest City

News

Street renamed to honor actress Marion Ross

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commendations, minor reprimands for officer in Wright death

News

Modern Gardens Floral sprouts in new Northwood location

News

Minnesota eases COVID-19 rules; mask mandate ends by July 1

Cops, Courts & Fires

House broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

In police debate at Minnesota Capitol, echoes from past ring anew

Health Updates

World mulls next step as US backs IP waiver on vaccines

News

Walz to issue timeline for lifting all COVID-19 restrictions

News

New men’s clothing and gift store opens downtown