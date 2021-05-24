Delores J. Wogen, 90, of Brighton Twp., passed away May 19, 2021 at her home. Born July 21, 1930 in Fairmont, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Virgil G. and Edna Bullock Clough. She was a homemaker, a member of Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church, Rochester, a member of the Sons of Norway, Rochester, Minnesota, and a former member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Rochester, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger A. Wogen. She was also preceded in death by one son, Steven, and one sister, Lavonne Olson.

She is survived by one daughter and son in law, Elizabeth C. and David Hulsizer, Brighton Twp.; one son and daughter in law, David Paul and Leta Wogen, Wabasha, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Jesse Hulsizer and his wife, Amy, Seattle, Washington, Jonathan Hulsizer and his wife, Lisa, Emily Huffman and her husband, Joseph, all of Verona, PA, Joshua Hulsizer and his husband, Ayush Maheshwari, Wilton Manors, Florida, Simon Wogen, Rochester, Minnesota, Sally Stancliffe and her husband, Jason, Port Orchard, Washington, and A.J. Wogen and his wife, Amanda, Phoenix, Arizona; six great grandchildren, Athena, Julia, Owen, Opal, Ivy, and Charlotte; a sister and brother in law, Esther Larsen and her husband, Kenny, Albert Lea, Minnesota, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Her wishes were to be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 349 Adams Street, Rochester.

Memorial Contributions in her name can be made to Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church, 393 Adams Street, Rochester or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 499 Mission Taylor Road, Box Elder Montana 59521