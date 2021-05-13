expand
May 13, 2021

Debra K. Koenigs

By Submitted

Published 10:48 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

Debra “Deby” Kay Koenigs, 63, of Albert Lea, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at her home.

Deby was born on November 10th, 1957 to Perry and Lucile (Potter) Kleven in Glenville, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN. She graduated from Glenville High School in 1976. Upon graduating she was employed at the Freeborn County Courthouse in 1976 until 2019. She started as a file clerk, was promoted to Civil Deputy Clerk, and became the Probate Registrar in 1984. She served as President of the Minnesota Association of Probate Registrars in 1997 and 1998. For 10 years she was the Treasurer, Secretary, and on the Board of Directors for the MAPR. Deby was also a member of the Freeborn-Mower Legal Secretaries Association and served on the board as Secretary and Historian for 2 years. Throughout this time, she enjoyed speaking at Bar Association Seminars in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

In 1979 Deby became a proud member of First Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, MN. She was a Sunday School teacher for 10 years and a member of Circle 6 Bible Study since 1993. While her time at the Church she was a member of several groups, such as the Worship and Arts, Education, and Youth Commissions. Other activities she participated in included Immersion Adult Bible Study Team and Assistant Ushering.

Deby joined the First Lutheran Church Choir in 2005 and loved singing. This included participating in Lenten service plays and dabbling in the local Theatre. She cherished being with her church family and they became a source of strength for her. She loved gathering together and serving treats after services.

Deby had a passion for making quilts, knitting and several different crafts. Throughout the year and especially during the holidays she enjoyed baking sweets. During the summer she loved to camp where she rode bike, kayaked, golfed, tubed and enjoyed mingling with all her camping friends.

Her most beloved of times was when her boys and their fiancés would be home together, and they could celebrate with laughter and joy.

Deby had several illnesses in her life but always said God was with her to help throughout the journey. She was so appreciative of all the prayers sent by family and friends and would say God is surely listening to their prayers.

Survivors include her loving husband Christopher of 32 years, children Nicholas(Megan) and Jonathan (Amanda). Surviving siblings include David(Pat) Kleven, Mona Nordaas(Friend, Bob), Ron(Lisa) Kleven, Cecile(Bob)Holmen, and many nieces and nephews.

Deby was preceded in death by her parents Perry and Lucile Kleven.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at First Lutheran Church with a visitation one-hour prior. Pastor John Holt will officiate. Interment will follow at First Lutheran Cemetery in Glenville.

In lieu of flowers please give to Peace and Power at First Lutheran church, Albert Lea, MN

