There will be a public visitation for 74 year old David Nehring on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, from 2:00-4:30 p.m. and a short service at 4:30 with Pastor Dave Drager officiating. Burial will be in Rice Lake Cemetery, Foster Township, Faribault County, MN, immediately following the visitation, with full military honors accorded by the Wells Color Guard.

David Nehring, lover of the outdoors, history, eating and storytelling, passed away on December 23, 2020, at the age of 74 from lung cancer. David, the oldest of seven children, was born on May 7, 1946 to Clarence and Harriet (Slette) Nehring. Growing up on the farm, he learned lifelong favorite pastimes of hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed extended family gatherings for birthdays and holidays. As one cousin put it, “We just couldn’t wait to get together for revelry and hijinks—and there were always plenty of both.” With the use of his deep voice and storytelling ability, those family times continued to provide entertainment over the years. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Wells, MN and graduated from Wells High School in 1964; while in the U.S. Army he served in Vietnam.

David is survived by his son, Clint of Cannon Falls, MN, daughter, Bobbi Huston of Elmore, MN; siblings: Ann (Dave) Satterlund, of Andover, MN, Tim (Della) Nehring of Richland Center, WI, Mary Nehring of Wells, MN, and Scott Nehring of Wells, MN; nephews, Jesse Goplen (Kyana) of Iowa, Cody (Caitlyn) of California, and niece, Liberty (Nubie) of California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Harriet, brother, Dennis and sister, Joan.