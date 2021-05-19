expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

David Nehring

By Submitted

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

There will be a public visitation for 74 year old David Nehring on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, from 2:00-4:30 p.m. and a short service at 4:30 with Pastor Dave Drager officiating. Burial will be in Rice Lake Cemetery, Foster Township, Faribault County, MN, immediately following the visitation, with full military honors accorded by the Wells Color Guard.

David Nehring

David Nehring, lover of the outdoors, history, eating and storytelling, passed away on December 23, 2020, at the age of 74 from lung cancer. David, the oldest of seven children, was born on May 7, 1946 to Clarence and Harriet (Slette) Nehring. Growing up on the farm, he learned lifelong favorite pastimes of hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed extended family gatherings for birthdays and holidays. As one cousin put it, “We just couldn’t wait to get together for revelry and hijinks—and there were always plenty of both.” With the use of his deep voice and storytelling ability, those family times continued to provide entertainment over the years. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Wells, MN and graduated from Wells High School in 1964; while in the U.S. Army he served in Vietnam.

David is survived by his son, Clint of Cannon Falls, MN, daughter, Bobbi Huston of Elmore, MN; siblings: Ann (Dave) Satterlund, of Andover, MN, Tim (Della) Nehring of Richland Center, WI, Mary Nehring of Wells, MN, and Scott Nehring of Wells, MN; nephews, Jesse Goplen (Kyana) of Iowa, Cody (Caitlyn) of California, and niece, Liberty (Nubie) of California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Harriet, brother, Dennis and sister, Joan.

More News

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

Dorenne K. Hansen

David Nehring

‘We’re still in the storm’: Minnesota students struggle with mental health

News

Agencies working to clean up after derailment, hydrochloric acid spill (with video)

Education

‘We’re still in the storm’: Minnesota students struggle with mental health

Health Updates

New Mayo Clinic Health System president named

News

Smokable medical marijuana in Minnesota expected to cut cost

Cops, Courts & Fires

Suspicious person reported and other reports

Health Updates

13 active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Farmers Market prepares for the start of another year

News

WCTA pays out $2M in dividends

Cops, Courts & Fires

Red Cross urges everyone to get ready for wildfire season

Education

St. Casimir’s students enjoy Lura Lake Days

News

Arik Matson benefit happening Saturday

News

County awards scholarships

News

Board approves mutual aid at Line 3 protests

News

Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes

Health Updates

Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 juveniles injured in rollover

News

Gallery: Aerial photos of the Union Pacific train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

News

Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

Education

School board discusses, votes against changes to upcoming graduation ceremony

News

40,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid leaked in train derailment

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal