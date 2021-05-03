expand
May 3, 2021

Craig Allen Havener

By Submitted

Published 4:51 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Craig Allen Havener, 74, of Albert Lea, MN, was called to rest on April 30, 2021, at Methodist Campus, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Craig was born February 19, 1947, in Sterling, Illinois, to John Kratz Havener and Mary Alice Janssen Havener. He graduated from St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, and attended Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. Craig was an executive vice president for Thomas & Betts Corp., a global company based in Memphis, TN. He was responsible for acquisitions, procurement, transportation, travel, real estate, and facilities. Craig enjoyed challenges and took his talents to other entities, including Clarke Flooring and Amstore, Inc. Craig “Hammer” Havener focused his career on “never confusing efforts with results” and striving for success by listening to people and solving problems with integrity. Craig loved his dogs and was blessed to have many amazing canine companions over his lifetime. He was an active member of the community and the Albert Lea Rifle and Pistol Club’s treasurer. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and cooking. Sir was also a beloved member of his granddaughter’s weekly book club.

Craig is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Ann Sheats Havener of Albert Lea, MN; his son John Donald Havener (Deonna); his daughter Marion Havener Hanson (Nils); his “adopted” sons William Corey Sharpe and Wallace Edwin Moore, III; and his adoring granddaughters Cori Ann Havener and Sloane Olive Hanson.

A private family service was held bedside, officiated by his brother-in-law, Father George Sabin Sheats (BettyAnn) of Auburn, ME. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Freeborn County at 101 James Avenue, Albert Lea, 56007. The family would like to thank the incredible Mayo Clinic doctors, nurses, and caregivers for their care and dedication to Craig. Craig was “the one and only” and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Havener Family; to share a special memory or condolences, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com

