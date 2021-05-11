expand
May 11, 2021

COVID-19 update: 1st day in 6 months with no new cases in county

By Staff Reports

Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

For the first time in more than six months, Freeborn County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The last time there was a day with no new cases reported was Nov. 6. At that time, the county had only had 903 cumulative cases and 51 people who had been hospitalized.

Now the county has had 3,411 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which 31 remain active. One new hospitalization was reported Tuesday, and 175 people have been hospitalized at some point since the start of the pandemic.

The number of new cases reported across the area and the state continue to decline.

Across Minnesota on Tuesday, 583 new cases were reported, along with nine new deaths from seven counties.

The deaths included one person from Sherburne County in their late 30s.

Four hundred eighty-one people remain hospitalized.

One new case was reported in Faribault County; three in Mower County; six in Steele County; and one in Waseca County.

The following are the number vaccinated in area counties:

  • Freeborn County: 12,832 with at least one vaccine dose, 11,240 with the completed series
  • Faribault County: 5,704 with at least one vaccine dose, 5,069 with the completed series
  • Mower County: 18,005 with at least one vaccine dose, 15,772 with the completed series
  • Steele County: 15,882 with at least one vaccine dose, 13,113 with the completed series
  • Waseca County: 7,620 with at least one vaccine dose, 6,422 with the completed series

